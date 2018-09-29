Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness arriverà ad ottobre per Switch, iPad e Xbox One (Di sabato 29 settembre 2018) Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness è stato originariamente lanciato il 19 giugno 2018 per PC, e l'11 ottobre il titolo giungerà anche per Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e iPad, riporta Dualshockers.Il la versione per console e iPad del gioco includerà anche il DLC "The Musketeer" e un'importante patch di bilanciamento.Darkest Dungeon: "The Color of Madness" sarà proposto ad un prezzo di 5 dollari, inoltre Coloro i quali hanno acquistato "The Ancestral Bundle" prima dell'11 ottobre dovranno acquistare "The Color of Madness" separatamente. Dopo tale data tuttavia, se prenderemo lo stesso pacchetto avremo "The Color of Madness" incluso gratuitamente.Read more…
