eurogamer

: Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness arriverà ad ottobre per Switch, iPad e Xbox One #DarkestDungeon - Eurogamer_it : Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness arriverà ad ottobre per Switch, iPad e Xbox One #DarkestDungeon - SuperTiltedBros : RT @GuanaGameYT: Run sin Vestal (sanadora) CAP#1| Dificultad Oscuro | Darkest Dungeon - GuanaGameYT : Run sin Vestal (sanadora) CAP#1| Dificultad Oscuro | Darkest Dungeon -

(Di sabato 29 settembre 2018): Theofè stato originariamente lanciato il 19 giugno 2018 per PC, e l'11il titolo giungerà anche perOne, Nintendo, riporta Dualshockers.Il la versione per console edel gioco includerà anche il DLC "The Musketeer" e un'importante patch di bilanciamento.: "Theof" sarà proposto ad un prezzo di 5 dollari, inoltreo i quali hanno acquistato "The Ancestral Bundle" prima dell'11dovranno acquistare "Theof" separatamente. Dopo tale data tuttavia, se prenderemo lo stesso pacchetto avremo "Theof" incluso gratuitamente.Read more…