The Challenge for Daimler's Incoming CEO: a Future Without Gas (Di giovedì 27 settembre 2018) Daimler, alongside BMW, is getting hit hard by the U.S.-China trade spat that's adding levies to exports of popular sport utility vehicles from both carmakers' large U.S. manufacturing. "He ...
finanza.repubblica
RandazzoMichele : Mi è piaciuto un video di @YouTube: - riflexioni : The Decisive Moment - itsvisone : Mi è piaciuto un video di @YouTube: -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Challenge