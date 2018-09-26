Transformers 4 L’era dell’estinzione film stasera in tv | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

cubemagazine

: Stasera in tv: 'Transformers 4 - L'era dell'estinzione' su Italia 1 - FilmFilmFilmF : Stasera in tv: 'Transformers 4 - L'era dell'estinzione' su Italia 1 - carmenFashionCr : Stasera in tv: 'Transformers 4 - L'era dell'estinzione' su Italia 1 #cinema - Astralus : Stasera in tv: 'Transformers 4 - L'era dell'estinzione' su Italia 1 -

(Di mercoledì 26 settembre 2018)4 L’eraè ilin tv mercoledì 26 settembre 2018 in onda in prima serata su Italia 1. La pellicola diretta da Michael Bay ha come protagonisti Mark Wahlberg e Stanley Tucci. Di seguito ecco scheda,, trailer, alcunesule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV4 L’erain tv:e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE:Age of Extinction USCITO IL: 16 luglio 2014 GENERE: Azione, Fantascienza ANNO: 2014 REGIA: Michael Bay: Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, Nicola Peltz, Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, Titus Welliver, Bingbing Li, T.J. Miller, James Bachman, Thomas Lennon, Charles Parnell DURATA: 165 Minuti4 L’erain tv:Ecco ladelin onda oggi. Gli ...