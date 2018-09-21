Alfred Fried Photography Award | le più belle foto che parlano di pace

vanityfair

(Di venerdì 21 settembre 2018)2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year2018 for the Peace Image of the Year...