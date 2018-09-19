The Door in the floor/ Su Rete 4 il film con Jeff Bridges (oggi - 19 settembre 2018) : The door in th floor, il film in onda su Rete 4 oggi, mercoledì 19 settembre 2018. Nel cast: Elle Fanning, Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger e Jon Forster, alla regia Tod Williams. Il dettaglio. (Pubblicato il Wed, 19 Sep 2018 17:22:00 GMT)
The Doors - i 50 anni di Waiting for The sun : Sono 50 le candeline che compie Wainting for the sun, terzo album dei The Doors, che nel 2018 festeggia un anniversario così importante. A onor del vero, il disco fu pubblicato il 3 luglio 1968, ma i festeggiamenti si compiranno solo a settembre, quando uscirà la 50th anniversary Deluxe Edition, ristampa speciale che comprende un doppio CD, un LP e una serie di registrazioni rimasterizzate e di alcune canzoni inedite registrate in studio e brani ...
The Door In The Floor film stasera in tv 19 settembre | cast | trama | streaming
The Door In The Floor è il film stasera in tv mercoledì 19 settembre 2018 in onda in seconda serata su ...
The Door In The Floor film stasera in tv 19 settembre: cast, trama, streaming (Di mercoledì 19 settembre 2018) The Door In The Floor è il film stasera in tv mercoledì 19 settembre 2018 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4 alle ore 23:10. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama del film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV The Door In The Floor film stasera in tv: cast La regia è di Tod Williams. Il cast è composto da Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger, Elle Fanning, Jon Foster, Bijou Phillips, Louis Arcella, John Rothman, Mimi Rogers, Larry Pine, Harvey Loomis, Robert LuPone, Tod Harrison Williams, Carter Williams, Rachel Style, Marion McCorry, Mike S. Ryan, Amanda Posner, Kristina Valada-Viars, Donna Murphy, Claire Beckman, Libby Langdon, Leanna Croom. The Door In The Floor film stasera in tv: trama Ted Cole è un celebre scrittore di libri per l’infanzia che vive ad East Hampton con la moglie Marion e la loro figlioletta Ruth, una bimba allegra e vivace. Dopo un incidente ...
