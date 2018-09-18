eurogamer

: Oculus: annunciato il Livestream di OC5 #Oculus - Eurogamer_it : Oculus: annunciato il Livestream di OC5 #Oculus - FPSREPORTER : Annunciato il Livestreaming di OC5 con Oculus Venues e Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMx… - vr_italia_org : Annunciato il Livestreaming di OC5 con Oculus Venues e Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMx… -

(Di martedì 18 settembre 2018)annuncia iling di OC5 conVenues e 'Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMxLAB. Si tratta dell'annuale appuntamento in cuipresenta tutte le novità future, e che sarà potremo seguire in diretta.Riportiamo di seguito il comunicato ufficiale del Team Oculs per tutti i dettagli: Read more…