Oculus: annunciato il Livestream di OC5 (Di martedì 18 settembre 2018) Oculus annuncia il Livestreaming di OC5 con Oculus Venues e 'Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMxLAB. Si tratta dell'annuale appuntamento in cui Oculus presenta tutte le novità future, e che sarà potremo seguire in diretta.Riportiamo di seguito il comunicato ufficiale del Team Oculs per tutti i dettagli: Read more…
eurogamer
Eurogamer_it : Oculus: annunciato il Livestream di OC5 #Oculus - FPSREPORTER : Annunciato il Livestreaming di OC5 con Oculus Venues e Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMx… - vr_italia_org : Annunciato il Livestreaming di OC5 con Oculus Venues e Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, portato da The Void e ILMx… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Oculus annunciato