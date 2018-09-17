Il latitante Marino sterminò un'intera famiglia nel 2006 : catturato ...Checco Zalone morto? ... Nulla di vero, la bufala del 1 ottobreModena, bimbo autistico compie 4 anni : dei 23 compagni solo uno va ...Venezia, principio d'incendio al teatro La Fenice : Situazione sotto ...Tragedia Genova, il nuovo audio choc di Casalino : Mi è saltato ...Sassari, Giovanna Finà, medico minacciata con una testa di gallina ...Premier Conte su Facebook : 4 mesi governo e Manovra seriaIndonesia : Dopo sisma e tsunami costato la vita a mille persone, ...Asia Argento a Non è L'Arena: Bennet mi è saltato addosso... Vorrei ...Milano, paura per Filippo Magnini : L'ex campione del mondo stile ...

Il sequel di Marvel’s Spiderman potrebbe includere anche Venom (Di lunedì 17 settembre 2018) Marvel’s Spiderman è uscito in esclusiva Playstation 4 lo scorso 7 Settembre ed ha fatto parlare moltissimo di se in quanto si presenta come un gioco davvero eccellente. Insomniac quindi ha fatto davvero colpo questa volta, inoltre il direttore creativo Bryan Intihar durante una intervista per il canale Youtube “Kinda Funny Games” si è fatto scappare diverse rivelazioni molto importanti riguardo la tuta da simbionte di Spiderman e sul potenziale sequel del titolo: “I think something like that suit (symbiote suit) deserves its day in the spotlight. I think just making it an unlockable suit wouldn’t be doing it justice. It’s one of the best stories for Spider-Man. I think it’s a complex story. And I think it’s a story that needs to be told, and it needs to be told the way Insomniac would tell it.” Secondo Intihar quindi vedremo quasi ...
