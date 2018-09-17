Il sequel di Marvel’s Spiderman potrebbe includere anche Venom

nerdgate

(Di lunedì 17 settembre 2018) Marvel’sè uscito in esclusiva Playstation 4 lo scorso 7 Settembre ed ha fatto parlare moltissimo di se in quanto si presenta come un gioco davvero eccellente. Insomniac quindi ha fatto davvero colpo questa volta, inoltre il direttore creativo Bryan Intihar durante una intervista per il canale Youtube “Kinda Funny Games” si è fatto scappare diverse rivelazioni molto importanti riguardo la tuta da simbionte die sul potenzialedel titolo: “I think something like that suit (symbiote suit) deserves its day in the spotlight. I think just making it an unlockable suit wouldn’t be doing it justice. It’s one of the best stories for Spider-Man. I think it’s a complex story. And I think it’s a story that needs to be told, and it needs to be told the way Insomniac would tell it.” Secondo Intihar quindi vedremo quasi ...