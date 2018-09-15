Watford-Manchester United 0-2 LIVE

Watford-Manchester United LIVE : le formazioni ufficiali : Watford-Manchester United 0-0 Watford, 4-4-2,: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Gray, Deeney Manchester United, 4-3-3, : De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, ...
Probabili Formazioni Watford vs Manchester United - Premier League 15-09-2018 : Le Probabili Formazioni di Watford-Manchester United, Premier League 2018/2019, Ore 18.30: Hornets con l’11 titolare; Red Devils con la stessa formazione vista nella gara precedente.Il sabato di Premier League, valevole per la 5^giornata, si concluderà con la sfida di Vicarage Road tra i padroni di casa del Watford e il Manchester United.Come arrivano Watford e Manchester United?Gli Hornets sono la sorpresa della stagione. Gli uomini di ...
Premier - favola Watford : Tottenham rimontato e primo posto - risorge il Manchester United : Gli Hornets vincono 2-1 e raggiungono Chelsea e Liverpool in vetta. I Red Devils passano 2-0 a Burnley. Vince l'Arsenal
Burnley-Manchester United 2-0 - doppio Lukaku. Watford-Tottenham 2-1 - che rimonta : gol e highlights : Espulsi: 71' Rashford Watford-Tottenham 2-1 , A breve la cronaca, 53' aut. Doucouré, T,, 69' Deeney, W,, 76' Cathcart, W, Watford, 4-4-2, : Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Holebas; Hughes, 86' ...
Manchester City-Huddersfield 6-1 : tris di Aguero. Anche il Watford a punteggio pieno : Six and City. I campioni d'Inghilterra travolgono 6-1 l'Huddersfield nella prima gara di campionato in casa, protagonista assoluto Sergio Aguero che cala il tris, 25', 35' e 75',, nona tripletta in ...
Falso_Nueve_IT : Il Manchester United non è al top e si è visto nelle scorse settimane, ma difficilmente si fa rimontare una volta i… - ApostaCerta1 : ???? | Premier League - Ao Vivo Watford x Manchester United HA (0-2) 0.0, -0.5 pro Manchester United Odd: 1.930 ?? - LucaPicafizz : RT @SkySport: ???? #PremierLeague – 5^ Giornata ?? #WatfordManUtd #WATMUN 0-2 ? #Smalling (38') ? Tutti gli aggiornamenti ?? #SkySport 1 ??… -
