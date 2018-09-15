Watford-Manchester United 0-2 LIVE

Probabili Formazioni Watford vs Manchester United - Premier League 15-09-2018 : Le Probabili Formazioni di Watford - Manchester United , Premier League 2018/2019, Ore 18.30: Hornets con l’11 titolare; Red Devils con la stessa formazione vista nella gara precedente.Il sabato di Premier League , valevole per la 5^giornata, si concluderà con la sfida di Vicarage Road tra i padroni di casa del Watford e il Manchester United .Come arrivano Watford e Manchester United ?Gli Hornets sono la sorpresa della stagione. Gli uomini di ...

Manchester City-Huddersfield 6-1 : tris di Aguero. Anche il Watford a punteggio pieno : Six and City. I campioni d'Inghilterra travolgono 6-1 l'Huddersfield nella prima gara di campionato in casa, protagonista assoluto Sergio Aguero che cala il tris, 25', 35' e 75',, nona tripletta in ...