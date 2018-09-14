Windows 10 Redstone 5 | disponibile la build 17758 SLOW RING

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17760 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile la build 17760 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17758 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato la nuova build 17758 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. Novità What’s new in Storage Sense Starting with Windows 10, Storage Sense has embarked on a path to keep your storage optimized. We’re making continuous improvements in every feature update. From build 17720 and later, we’re adding a new capability and making a few changes to Storage Sense’s ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17755 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17755 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. Novità Text from your PC – stay connected with Your Phone app No need to dig for your phone to text. Leave it in your pocket, bag, or purse. Your Phone app now gives you instant access to your most recent photos and texts from your Android phone. Snap a pic on your Android, see it on your PC. It’s ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17754 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17754 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. Fix di bug The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build as we are not done yet. We’re just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release. We fixed an issue ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17744 [AGG.1 ISO] : [Aggiornamento2 05/09/2018] Microsoft ha reso disponibile al download il file ISO ufficiale della build 17744. [LINK] [Aggiornamento1 31/08/2018] Il roll-out della build 17744 di Redstone 5 è stato avviato anche per gli utenti Insider Slow. Articolo originale, E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17744 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. La ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17751 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17751 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast del programma Insider. Fix di bug The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build as we are not done yet. We’re just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release. We ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17746 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17746 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. Fix di bug We fixed an issue where Narrator would incorrectly report some standard combo boxes as “editable combo box” instead of “combo box”. We fixed an issue in Windows Mixed Reality causing motion controllers to need to be re-paired after initial setup before appearing in the headset. If you ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17744 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17744 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. La nuova build in questione non porta nessuna novità, ma solo una lista di bug fix. Bug fix: We fixed an issue that resulted in certain apps crashing when sending Timeline activities. We fixed an impactful race condition in recent flights resulting in Cortana crashing when launching tips and ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17741 : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 17741 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast. Novità An easier way to get to Your Phone app Android phone users, check it out and keep the feedback coming. Your Phone app is intended for Windows insiders, we brought it first to you because we need you to help us test and perfect this app! build 17723+ is highly recommended for the best ...

Windows 10 Redstone 6 : disponibile la build 18219 : Il team guidato da Dona Sarkar ha da pochissimo rilasciato una nuova build per tutti gli utenti Insider Windows 10 Redstone 6 (19H1) appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead. Miglioramenti Narrator Improvements We have made the following changes and improvements: Reliability: We have made improvements in Narrator reliability. Scan Mode: Reading and navigating while in Scan Mode has been improved. Selecting text in Scan Mode has also ...

Windows 10 Redstone 5 : disponibile la build 17735 : Il team Windows Insider ha da pochissimo rilasciato una nuova build per tutti gli utenti Insider Windows 10 Redstone 5 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast! In questa nuova build non sono presenti novità, ma solo una lista di bug fix. Eccola: We fixed an issue resulting in Reveal not working in build 17733, for example in Start or Settings. We fixed an issue resulting in links that launched one app from another app not working in the last ...