VW Is Halting Production of Its Iconic Beetle (Di giovedì 13 settembre 2018) Demand for the Beetle and other VW hatchbacks like the Golf also has come under pressure as customer appetite has shifted toward sport utility vehicles across the globe. U.S. deliveries slumped to ...
finanza.repubblica
VW Is Halting Mexican Production of Its Iconic Beetle : Demand for the Beetle and other VW hatchbacks like the Golf also has come under pressure as customer appetite has shifted toward sport utility vehicles across the globe. U.S. deliveries slumped to ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Halting Production