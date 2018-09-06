The M&A Lesson CEOs Forget at their Peril

finanza.repubblica

: ???? Sergi Bruguera's Spanish team to face France in the #DavisCup semifinals ???? @RafaelNadal @pablocarreno91… - DavisCup : ???? Sergi Bruguera's Spanish team to face France in the #DavisCup semifinals ???? @RafaelNadal @pablocarreno91… - ntr_ob : La edificante storia dei 49 milioni di euro, quelli della Lega di Bossi e The Family, ricostruita da alcuni articol… - rumpleoncegdr : @Rolandoncegdr I'm the dark one, piacere, puoi chiamarmi anche gold, weaver o tremotino -

(Di giovedì 6 settembre 2018) If the Elementis board really wants Mondo, it will need to make a convincing case that it's not overpaying. The price is a heady 19.4 times last year's Ebitda. The purchaser says the multiple is only ...