The Judge film stasera in tv 6 settembre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

The Judge : cast - trama e curiosità del film con Robert Downey Jr. e Robert Duvall : L’attore noto per il ruolo di Iron Man alle prese con un ruolo drammatico e il confronto con una star di prima grandezza come Robert Duvall: giallo, dramma familiare e riscatto, sono questi gli ingredienti di The Judge, in onda giovedì 6 settembre alle ore 21.25 su Rete4. The Judge trailer The Judge trama Hank Palmer è un un avvocato difensore specializzato nel tenere fuori dal carcere i peggiori mascalzoni di Chicago. Quando la madre ...