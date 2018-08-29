Tria:Italia - piena integrazione in euroVenezia - applausi per il film su CucchiMigranti - ancora cortei a Rocca di PapaSpumante - Coldiretti: record dell'exportDi Maio:per Al-Sisi 'Regeni uno di noi'Di Maio: Oettinger ipocrita - resta vetoItalia a Ue: sbarchi Sophia ruotinoTurista danese violentata a Rimini : Arrestato un venditore ambulanteGenova : 77enne spara e ammazza la moglie, poi avvisa il figlio e si ...Chiesa americana : La super villa del vescovo Patrick J McGrathGianni Pedone : il nuovo progetto Greatest HitsLuigi Di Maio : Matteo Salvini non si deve dimettereTurista tedesca violentata a Rimini : indagati 2 allievi poliziottiJesolo : 15enne violentata in spiaggiaUdine : Nigeriano da Roma in bus con 2 kg di hashishISIS : Nuovo messaggio audo del Califfo Al BaghdadiTerrorismo Francia : Accoltella passanti in strada, un morto e 2 ...

Cresce l’ottimismo su Brexit e la sterlina mette le ali

Cresce l’ottimismo su Brexit e la sterlina mette le ali Dominic Raab, il ministro per l’uscita dalla Ue, ha detto di essere «fiducioso che un accordo ...

zazoom
Commenta
Cresce l’ottimismo su Brexit e la sterlina mette le ali (Di mercoledì 29 agosto 2018) Dominic Raab, il ministro per l’uscita dalla Ue, ha detto di essere «fiducioso che un accordo è a portata di mano». Michel Barnier, il negoziatore capo Ue, ha detto che l’Europa è «pronta a offrire una partnership con la Gran Bretagna che non c’è mai stata con alcun altro Paese terzo». La valuta britannica ha recuperato oltre l’1% sul dollaro toccando quota 1,300,6 e lo 0,99% sull'euro raggiungendo 1,111 . Venerdì nuovo round di trattative...
ilsole24ore
twitter 400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cresce l’ottimismo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cresce l’ ottimismo Cresce l’ottimismo Brexit sterlina mette
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!