Cresce l’ottimismo su Brexit e la sterlina mette le ali (Di mercoledì 29 agosto 2018) Dominic Raab, il ministro per l’uscita dalla Ue, ha detto di essere «fiducioso che un accordo è a portata di mano». Michel Barnier, il negoziatore capo Ue, ha detto che l’Europa è «pronta a offrire una partnership con la Gran Bretagna che non c’è mai stata con alcun altro Paese terzo». La valuta britannica ha recuperato oltre l’1% sul dollaro toccando quota 1,300,6 e lo 0,99% sull'euro raggiungendo 1,111 . Venerdì nuovo round di trattative...
