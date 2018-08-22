CR7, l'eleganza è un talento naturale (Di mercoledì 22 agosto 2018) Tra le figure fondamentali della sua vita anche Alex Ferguson, tecnico del Manchester United: "Nel mondo del calcio è stato un padre". 22 agosto 2018 Diventa fan di Tiscali su Facebook
sport.tiscali
Ansa_Piemonte : CR7, l'eleganza è un talento naturale - Piemonte - matsujun0218 : RT @ansacalciosport: CR7, l'eleganza è un talento naturale. Costretto a crescere da solo, Ferguson è stato un padre | #ANSA - contribuenti : CR7, l'eleganza è un talento naturale -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CR7 eleganza