Studio - misurata velocità della morteBimbo morto - famiglia:no media a esequieGb: Aquarius vada in porto più sicuroAnnuncio choc - "figlio linciato da Lega"Calcio: serie B - varato il calendarioVaccini - scienziate: no a limite obbligoMigranti - Merkel: pronta a vedere ConteDi Maio: pensioni d'oro saranno ricordoMigranti - Frontex: in Italia -81% arriviMinistro dei Trasporti : Ritiro della patente per chi usa lo ...Ronaldo ricoverato a Ibiza per una polmoniteMICHELE GAUDINO E' IL PIU' BELLO DEL SUD ITALIA 2018Arriva Meridian, il tool per eseguire il Jailbreak su iOS 10/10.3.3Toritto diventa set cinematografico per la web fiction contro il ...Matteo Salvini cambia i moduli della carta d'identitàFamiglia Renzi Unicef : denunciate o non potrete avere i soldiLa Notte Rosa 2018 a Toritto, il commento di Miky FalcicchioTreviso, la 39enne Maria Buso da alla luce 2 gemelli: Muore dopo 5 ...Gioi, da settembre postazione Saut attiva anche di notte : Intervento ...

TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform

TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform Bethesda ha intenzione di portare il suo Card Game TES: Legends su più piattaforme possibili, tuttavia il ...

zazoom
Commenta
TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform (Di lunedì 13 agosto 2018) Bethesda ha intenzione di portare il suo Card Game TES: Legends su più piattaforme possibili, tuttavia il gioco potrebbe non approdare su PS4, a meno che Sony non si decida a rivedere la sua politica relativa al cross-play. Come riporta Gamingbolt , il Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication di Bethesda Pete Hines ha spiegato il motivo durante il QuakeCon 2018: " La nostra ...
eurogamer
twitterzazoomblog : TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform - #Legends #arriverà… - zazoomnews : TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform - #Legends #arriverà… - Eurogamer_it : #TESLegends potrebbe non arrivare su #PS4 -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TES Legends
Altre notizie : TES Legends non ...
  • TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform

    TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform : Bethesda ha intenzione di portare il suo Card Game TES: Legends su più piattaforme possibili, tuttavia il gioco potrebbe non approdare su PS4, a meno che Sony non si decida a rivedere la sua politica relativa al cross-play.Come riporta Gamingbolt, il Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication di Bethesda Pete Hines ha spiegato il motivo durante il QuakeCon 2018:"La nostra intenzione è sempre stata quella di avere un gioco che ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TES Legends Legends arriverà Sony cambierà politiche
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!