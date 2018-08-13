TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform (Di lunedì 13 agosto 2018) Bethesda ha intenzione di portare il suo Card Game TES: Legends su più piattaforme possibili, tuttavia il gioco potrebbe non approdare su PS4, a meno che Sony non si decida a rivedere la sua politica relativa al cross-play. Come riporta Gamingbolt , il Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication di Bethesda Pete Hines ha spiegato il motivo durante il QuakeCon 2018: " La nostra ...
eurogamer
zazoomblog : TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform - #Legends #arriverà… - zazoomnews : TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform - #Legends #arriverà… - Eurogamer_it : #TESLegends potrebbe non arrivare su #PS4 -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TES Legends
TES Legends non arriverà su PS4 se Sony non cambierà le sue politiche sul cross-platform : Bethesda ha intenzione di portare il suo Card Game TES: Legends su più piattaforme possibili, tuttavia il gioco potrebbe non approdare su PS4, a meno che Sony non si decida a rivedere la sua politica relativa al cross-play.Come riporta Gamingbolt, il Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communication di Bethesda Pete Hines ha spiegato il motivo durante il QuakeCon 2018:"La nostra intenzione è sempre stata quella di avere un gioco che ...