WRC | gran sabato per TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in Finlandia

The TOYOTA Yaris WRC continues to lead Rally Finland after an exceptional performance on Saturday, when it won all eight stages. Ott Tänak increased his leading margin to 39 seconds, Jari-Matti Latvala consolidated his podium position and Esapekka Lappi charged from eighth to fourth. During the afternoon, the three TOYOTA drivers posted the three fastest
