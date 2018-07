COLONY - Recensione 3x12 Bonzo e 3x13 What Goes Around SERIES

COLONY - Recensione 3x11 "Disposable Heroes" : "Life planned out before my birth, nothing could I sayHad no chance to see myself, molded day by dayLooking back I realize, nothing have I doneLeft to die with only friendAlone I clench my gunSoldier boy, made of clayNow an empty shellTwenty one, only sonBut he served us wellBred to kill, not to careDo just as we sayFinished here, greetings deathHe's yours to take away" Metallica - Disposable Heroes (da Master of Puppets, 1986)Le parole della ...