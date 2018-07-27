#Usaegettanograzie Con Goletta Verde la nuova campagna per contrastare l'inquinamento da plastica (Di venerdì 27 luglio 2018) ... visti i gravi danni che i rifiuti finendo in mare e sulle coste arrecano all'ambiente, alla biodiversità marina ma anche all'economia e al turismo - commenta Francesco Tarantini, presidente di ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
puglialive
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #Usaegettanograzie Con