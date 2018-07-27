Trump sapeva dell'incontro coi russiConte: "Euro e Nato non si discutono"Usa recuperano in Corea spoglie soldatiUsa recupera in Corea spoglie soldatiParigi:incendio in una banlieue - 4 mortiPakistan - Imran Khan si proclama elettoIsraele - morto uno dei tre accoltellatiDazi - Macron:intesa - non sotto minacciaInvestita da treno - ipotesi suicidioAereo precipitato - recuperati 4 corpiPechino, bomba davanti all'ambasciata americana : Ci sono dei feriti, ...Il racconto choc, costretta a prostituirsi a 13 anni : Steroidi per ...Il figlio dell'ex premier Matteo Renzi verso la serie A in prova ...Giappone : giustiziati gli altri sei membri della setta del gas sarin ...Francesco Fasano ucciso a 22 anni : Fermati i due presunti assassiniE' morto a Zurigo Sergio Marchionne : non aveva nessun tumoreRicatti vip via mail: Abbiamo la tua password o paghi o sveliamo ...Melissano (Lecce), Francesco Fasano, 22 anni ucciso con un colpo alla ...Grecia, si aggrava il bilancio dei morti negli incendi che stanno ...Cecilia Rodriguez incinta di Ignazio Moser ? Il post su Instagram

Renault Lifts Profitability During First-Half Chasing Rival PSA

Renault Lifts Profitability During First-Half Chasing Rival PSA Bloomberg, -- Renault SA reported a bump in return on sales led by passenger cars like the mass-market Duster ...

Renault Lifts Profitability During First-Half Chasing Rival PSA (Di venerdì 27 luglio 2018) Bloomberg,

Renault SA reported a bump in return on sales led by passenger cars like the mass-market Duster compact sport utility vehicle, trailing a surge at competitor PSA Group. The French automaker's operating margin increased to a record 6.4 percent from 6.2 percent, Renault said Friday in a statement. That ...
