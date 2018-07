F1 | Test Ungheria 2018 | date | programma | orari e tv

Rowland e Kubica nei Test in-season in Ungheria : Williams Martini Racing is pleased to confirm the team’s Official Young Driver, Oliver Rowland, will drive at next month’s in-season test in Hungary, alongside Williams’ Reserve & Development Driver, Robert Kubica. Oliver tested with the team for the first time earlier this year when he drove the FW41 on Day 1 of the Barcelona in-season […] L'articolo Rowland e Kubica nei test in-season in Ungheria sembra essere il primo su ...