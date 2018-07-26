Potente Download Manager per scaricare anche Torrent alla massima Velocità : Potente Download Manager per scaricare anche Torrent alla massima Velocità TotalD è un Download Manager che supporta Torrents, Direct Downloads e video online. Se state cercando un ottimo Download Manager per scaricare file, documenti, immagini ed anche file Torrent dalla rete, allora TotalD è il programma che fa per voi. Dalla grafica semplice e pulita, […]