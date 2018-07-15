Tre delfini nuotano nelle acque romaneTemporali in arrivo al Centro-NordIndia - masso giù da montagna: 7 mortiIncidenti:4 morti - tra cui bebè e 15enneMondiali 2018 - Francia campione (4-2)Trump: Ue nostro nemico.Tusk: fake newsIncidente A1 : Strage famiglia, morti padre, madre e figlio di pochi ...Maltempo/ Allerta meteo : Piogge e forti temporali al centro-nordVERONICA SATTI (GF15) : Mio padre Bobby Solo ? Ancora non mi ha ...Diretta Francia-Croazia/ Finale Mondiali 2018 risultato finale 4 -2 : ...Jesi : 87enne uccide la moglie a coltellate poi tenta il suicidio ...Estrazioni Lotto 10eLotto e Superenalotto di oggi sabato 14 luglio ...Florida Morto bimbo di 17 mesi lasciato per ore in auto sotto il solePesaro : la 53enne Sabrina Malipiero ammazzata in casaSilvio Berlusconi attacca il Governo : confuso, M5s schiavi ...La 13enne Sara Francesca morta in piscina : Ho provato a tirarla, ma ...

L' operazione #CR7 Day è partita

L' operazione #CR7 Day è partita TORINO, 15 LUG - 'Cristiano Ronaldo è arrivato, l'operazione #CR7DAY è ufficialmente partita', scrive la ...

L'operazione #CR7 Day è partita (Di domenica 15 luglio 2018) TORINO, 15 LUG - 'Cristiano Ronaldo è arrivato, l'operazione #CR7DAY è ufficialmente partita', scrive la Juventus sul suo sito ufficiale. Domani mattina il fuoriclasse portoghese sosterrà le visite ...
