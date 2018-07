GAZA | TRA HAMAS E ISRAELE FRAGILE TREGUA DOPO GLI SCONTRI Ultime notizie | Usa

Being twenty at GAZA and taking Tramandol - a painkiller for dogs : [Italian version] Gaza has been under siege for more than ten years, now. There isn’t even water anymore. There is only salt water. Only sea water. You feel sticky all the day, in Gaza. All the days, for years. And every now and again, an F-16 comes and bombs. Every now and again, suddenly, you die. We’ve got familiar with the brutal figures of Gaza. Nearly two million Palestinians live here, and 80 percent live on humanitarian aid: ...