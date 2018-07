motorinolimits

: Repsol e Honda rinnovano la partnership in MotoGP - BarbaraPremoli : Repsol e Honda rinnovano la partnership in MotoGP - MotoriNoLimits : Repsol e Honda rinnovano la partnership in MotoGP - motogpnews24 : MotoGP, Repsol e Honda insieme fino al 2020 -

(Di lunedì 9 luglio 2018)andhave extended their contract infor a further two years, thus consolidating an alliance based on technological collaboration and commemorating its 25th anniversary in 2019. In 1995,andRacing Corporation (HRC) joined forces for a project that will be next year celebrating a quarter-century in motorcycle racing. Since then, … L'articololainMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.