La prima immagine di un baby pianeta

House Of Cards - ecco la prima immagine della sesta stagione : As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @HouseofCards. Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy. We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs! Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!! A post shared by Robin Wright (@robingwright) on May 31, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT Si avvicina sempre più in modo concreto la conclusione della serie culto di Netflix House of ...