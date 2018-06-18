Sarah Ferguson | “Sono andata al matrimonio di Meghan e Harry con Diana nel mio cuore” 

lastampa

(Di lunedì 18 giugno 2018) Osa il rosso che alle rosse è notoriamente vietato, parla guardando l’interlocutore dritto negli occhi e il prossimo traguardo, dopo tutte le avventure della sua celebre vita, è l’Oscar per la produzione di un nuovo film. Ospite d’onore di «Filming Italy Sardegna Festival» per il Charity Dinner in favore della sua associazione benefica, «Children i...