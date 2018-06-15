Eurostat - Italia maglia nera per i'neet'Bankitalia.Aprile - debito sale:2.311 mldAustria - riaperta una delle 7 moscheeAquarius supera Corsica - verso ValenciaSpread Btp-Bund torna sotto a 220 puntiColdiretti - 2 su 3 lasciano dieta veganaMondiali Russia - Isis minaccia attentatiUsa-Sudcorea - colloqui su stop a manovreAuto Ue+Efta - frenano immatricolazioniMessina - fiamme in casa: morti 2 bambiniIncendio Messina, morti due bambini nel rogo : Raniero e Francesco di ...Mondiali 2018 : ISIS minaccia attentati in RussiaVuoi Scommettere? Michelle Hunziker e Aurora Ramazzotti si commuovonoAncona : I poliziotti che hanno salvato due vite da un sottopasso ...Migranti, Offese immorali : Prendete i figli di Salvini e metteteli a ...Matteo Salvini è il politico europeo più seguito su FacebookMichael Kearns e Louise Benson muoiono per un selfie: Fidanzati ...Stadio Roma, Conte : In Italia non solo un caso Roma ma un caso ...Milano, anziana 80enne accoltellata in strada senza motivo : 7 colpi ...Migranti : Nave Aquarius potrebbe modificare rotta a causa del mare ...

La soluzione di Picnic a Hanging Rock (sempre che vogliate conoscerla) (Di venerdì 15 giugno 2018) Per chi stesse vedendo la mini serie tv Picnic a Hanging Rock (su Sky Atlantic, sei puntate, le ultime due in onda il 19 giugno) e la trovasse di suo gradimento, il mio consiglio spassionato è di smettere subito di farlo per guardare il film. Poi, dopo aver guardato il film, leggere il romanzo. Poi, dopo aver letto il romanzo, ripescare il misterioso diciottesimo capitolo, quello che l’autrice rimosse per volere dell’editore e, tramite il suo agente, ne dispose la pubblicazione solo dopo la morte. Infine tornare alla serie tv. Ma partiamo dal principio, cioè il romanzo, in Italia pubblicato da Sellerio: fu scritto dall’autrice australiana Joan Lindsay (1896-1984) in sole quattro settimane e pubblicato nel 1967. È ambientato nel 1900 e, proprio come i fratelli Cohen hanno fatto con Fargo, la Lindsay pretese che la storia fosse ispirata a fatti realmente accaduti, con un incipit in forma ...
wired
