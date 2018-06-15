Industria: ad aprile fatturato +0 - 3%Conte: riforma Dublino - abbiamo propostaMacron:con Italia cooperazione migrantiMondiali: Uruguay supera Egitto 1-0Trump:Conte duro su migranti - fantasticoStadio Roma - Malagò a Pm: interrogatemiTrump ufficializza dazi Usa verso CinaRogo Messina - morto per salvare fratelloCorte Ue: no a respingimenti immediatiIn coma da tre mesi partorisce bimbaIncendio Messina, morti due bambini nel rogo : Raniero e Francesco di ...Mondiali 2018 : ISIS minaccia attentati in RussiaVuoi Scommettere? Michelle Hunziker e Aurora Ramazzotti si commuovonoAncona : I poliziotti che hanno salvato due vite da un sottopasso ...Migranti, Offese immorali : Prendete i figli di Salvini e metteteli a ...Matteo Salvini è il politico europeo più seguito su FacebookMichael Kearns e Louise Benson muoiono per un selfie: Fidanzati ...Stadio Roma, Conte : In Italia non solo un caso Roma ma un caso ...Milano, anziana 80enne accoltellata in strada senza motivo : 7 colpi ...Migranti : Nave Aquarius potrebbe modificare rotta a causa del mare ...

I segreti beauty di Filippa Lagerback

I segreti beauty di Filippa Lagerback Ex modella, presentatrice televisiva, mamma e novella sposa, Filippa Lagerback riesce a catturare ...

zazoom
Commenta
I segreti beauty di Filippa Lagerback (Di venerdì 15 giugno 2018) Ex modella, presentatrice televisiva, mamma e novella sposa, Filippa Lagerback riesce a catturare l’attenzione grazie alla sua bellezza naturale e il suo sorriso contagioso. Amante del giardinaggio e della natura, la beauty routine di Filippa è davvero minimale e semplice, proprio come lei. Avendo un passato da modella, Filippa è sempre stata attenta all’alimentazione senza però mai privarsi dei piaceri della tavola, fast food esclusi. Bere tanta acqua e mangiare prodotti sani, in particolare tanta frutta e verdura, sono i suoi consigli per una pelle sana e luminosa. E a una dieta equilibrata la Lagerback accompagna una grande passione per l’attività fisica. In diverse interviste ha raccontato del suo amore per la corsa fin da quando era ragazzina, passione che le permette non solo di tenersi in forma, ma anche di liberare la mente da pensieri negativi e ansie. Mentre ...
dilei
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Altre notizie : I segreti beauty di ...
  • I segreti beauty di Angelina Jolie

    I segreti beauty di Angelina Jolie : La più bella del reame, ma anche la più tormentata da sempre, Angelina Jolie ha la fortuna di avere un patrimonio genetico che lavora attivamente per cristallizzare la sua bellezza di vent’anni, ma non altrettanto si può dire del suo patrimonio “affettivo”. Gli anni bui e oscuri l’hanno vista sofferente fino a procurarsi dolore e praticare abusi di ogni genere, ma la sua bellezza è rimasta intatta. Grazie al suo debutto ...

  • Make-up e segreti di bellezza nell’antichità : i primi beauty center nascono a Roma

    Make-up e segreti di bellezza nell’antichità : i primi beauty center nascono a Roma : Oli profumati, creme anti età e trucchi per il viso: gli antichi Romani avevano scoperto già molti secoli fa i segreti per una perfetta cura del corpo. Furono loro ad inventare i beauty center: il più grande e bello si trovava a Roma.Continua a leggere

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : segreti beauty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : segreti beauty segreti beauty Filippa Lagerback
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!