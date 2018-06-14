Roma - traffico e spaccio coca:20 arrestiSalvini:priorità "aiutare mamme e papà"Migranti - telefonata Macron-ConteDi Maio: Lanzalone si deve dimettereCaporalato - due arresti in SiciliaStallone accusato di violenza sessualeSeul: decidono militari stop a war gameNordcorea - Pompeo: sanzioni resterannoMoon: summit - evitata minaccia nucleareDetroit - la peggior città americanaJailbreak iOS 11.2/11.3.1: Tutto quello che sappiamo ad oggi! Apple rilascia iOS 11.4.1 beta 2 sia agli sviluppatori che ai Beta ...Sara Luciani e Manuel Buzzini : La 21enne trovata morta nel canale ...Paola Perego super sexy in topless a FormenteraMimma Dente partorisce due gemelli e entra in coma : mamma 38enne ...Chicago : il 18enne Matthew Lukaszczyk si siede sulla ringhiera del ...Sparatoria Udine : Omicidio-suicidio in via RialtoBelen Rodriguez in crisi con Iannone torna da Stefano De MartinoMichele Misseri alla mamma di Sarah Scazzi: L'ho uccisa io, perdonamiAncona : Arrestato positivo Hiv che faceva sesso non protetto, a ...

Calciomercato, la sentenza di Luciano Moggi: “Milinkovic-Savic è della Juve” (Di giovedì 14 giugno 2018) Milinkovic-Savic alla Juventus? Luciano Moggi è certo che l’affare sia già in dirittura d’arrivo con la Lazio pronta a cedere il suo gioiello Luciano Moggi è tornato a parlare e, come sempre, non è stato banale nelle sue esternazioni. Una breve frase, ma significativa, postata sul suo account Twitter questa mattina. Una sorta di aggiornamento di Calciomercato per i suoi follower assetati di notizie: “Per Milinkovic-Savic il discorso con la Lazio è già impostato, anche lui andrà alla Juve”. Questo il post di Luciano Moggi, uno che il mondo del calcio lo conosce bene e queste dinamiche dovrebbe conoscerle. Ovviamente, prima di urlare al colpaccio, attendiamo qualche altro riscontro in merito alla trattativa che potrebbe accendere l’estate, ma quello lanciato da Moggi potrebbe essere un primo indizio importante. Ma non è tutto, l’ex dirigente della ...
