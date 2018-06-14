Calciomercato, la sentenza di Luciano Moggi: “Milinkovic-Savic è della Juve” (Di giovedì 14 giugno 2018) Milinkovic-Savic alla Juventus? Luciano Moggi è certo che l’affare sia già in dirittura d’arrivo con la Lazio pronta a cedere il suo gioiello Luciano Moggi è tornato a parlare e, come sempre, non è stato banale nelle sue esternazioni. Una breve frase, ma significativa, postata sul suo account Twitter questa mattina. Una sorta di aggiornamento di Calciomercato per i suoi follower assetati di notizie: “Per Milinkovic-Savic il discorso con la Lazio è già impostato, anche lui andrà alla Juve”. Questo il post di Luciano Moggi, uno che il mondo del calcio lo conosce bene e queste dinamiche dovrebbe conoscerle. Ovviamente, prima di urlare al colpaccio, attendiamo qualche altro riscontro in merito alla trattativa che potrebbe accendere l’estate, ma quello lanciato da Moggi potrebbe essere un primo indizio importante. Ma non è tutto, l’ex dirigente della ...
