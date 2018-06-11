Pirozzi | fiducia in Conte | non c’è più tempo per Amatrice

romadailynews



Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'couldn't connect to host' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427

: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'couldn't connect to host' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown inon line

(Di lunedì 11 giugno 2018): speriamo che suo governo duri Roma – Di seguito le parole del consigliere regionale e presidente della XII Commissione del Consiglio regionale del Lazio, Sergio. “Giuseppeè il terzo presidente del Consiglio in due anni a visitare le nostre terre. Speriamo che il suo governo duri perché noi abbiamo bisogno di continuità. Oggi ci ha garantito cose concrete, e mi fa piacere perché è solo così che possono cambiare le cose. La ricostruzione è ferma al palo, e non andrà lontano se non verranno intrapresi piani di sviluppo mirati e soprattutto che vengano portati fino in fondo. Provvedimenti come permettere ai possessori delle seconde case di andare in deroga alle norme vigenti, così da consentirgli di dotarsi di casa provvisorie e tornare ad abitare qui. Se non si consente a queste persone di tornare, è morto il mondo economico, così come quello sociale e ...