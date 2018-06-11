Migranti - Di Maio:da ora Italia non solaMattarella:Repubblica abbia volto umanoOmicidio strada - Diele condanna a 7 anniRally Borsa Milano: chiude a +3 - 42%Strasburgo - mercoledì il caso AquariusTennis - Errani squalificata dieci mesiAquarius - Martina:non è vittoria SalviniConte ad Amatrice: "Non siete soli"Toninelli: appena arrivati cambia ventoMigranti - Salvini: "Alzare la voce paga"Migranti : La Spagna la accoglierà nave Aquarius, primo importante ...Domenico Diele condannato per la morte di Ilaria DililloIl 20enne Jefferson Tomalà ucciso a Genova, poliziotto indagato per ...E' morto il 14enne Andreas Perez : Era il pilota CEV Moto3 caduto sul ...Unhcr : Malta e Italia facciano sbarcare i migranti oraChiara Ferragni senza Fedez ... Massaggi, allenamento e flebo di ...Scandalo pedofilia in Cile : Papa Francesco accetta le dimissioni di ...Traffico ferroviario in tilt Genova : Tir si schianta contro un ponteAndrea Pirlo, Valentina e i gemelli felici in spiaggia a Forte dei ...Torino : muore prostituta 20enne picchiata e lanciata da auto in corsa

Pirozzi: fiducia in Conte, non c’è più tempo per Amatrice (Di lunedì 11 giugno 2018) Pirozzi: speriamo che suo governo duri Roma – Di seguito le parole del consigliere regionale e presidente della XII Commissione  del Consiglio regionale del Lazio, Sergio Pirozzi. “Giuseppe Conte è il terzo presidente del Consiglio in due anni a visitare le nostre terre. Speriamo che il suo governo duri perché noi abbiamo bisogno di continuità. Oggi ci ha garantito cose concrete, e mi fa piacere perché è solo così che possono cambiare le cose. La ricostruzione è ferma al palo, e non andrà lontano se non verranno intrapresi piani di sviluppo mirati e soprattutto che vengano portati fino in fondo. Provvedimenti come permettere ai possessori delle seconde case di andare in deroga alle norme vigenti, così da consentirgli di dotarsi di casa provvisorie e tornare ad abitare qui. Se non si consente a queste persone di tornare, è morto il mondo economico, così come quello sociale e ...
