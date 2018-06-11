Lawnchair V1 esce dal programma di beta testing e diventa ufficiale sul Play Store (Di lunedì 11 giugno 2018) Lawnchair, il launcher con lo scopo di portare le funzionalità dei Google Pixel su tutti gli smartphone Android, è adesso ufficiale sul Google Play Store. L'articolo Lawnchair V1 esce dal programma di beta testing e diventa ufficiale sul Play Store proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
TuttoAndroid : #Lawnchair V1 esce dal programma di beta testing e diventa ufficiale sul Play Store -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lawnchair esce