Formula E - Di Grassi vince l' ePrix di Zurigo

Formula E : doppietta Audi con Abt-di Grassi a Berlino : Just weeks after Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne cruised to victory in his hometown of Paris, German driver Daniel Abt (Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler) made waves at his home Formula E race in Berlin, leading his team and teammate Lucas di Grassi to the second one-two victory in the history of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. […] L'articolo Formula E: doppietta Audi con Abt-di Grassi a Berlino sembra essere il primo su MotoriNoLimits | ...