#ParcoGondarCommunity: associazioni e artisti in una serata di spettacoli e musica (Di sabato 9 giugno 2018) Dalle 19:00 l'evento sarà animato dai banchetti delle associazioni firmatarie dell'iniziativa con spettacoli teatrali artisti di strada, flashmob e manifestazioni sportive. "Sono sorpreso dalla ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
trnews
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #ParcoGondarCommunity associazioni