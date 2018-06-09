Putin: pronto a incontrare TrumpCo2 - Papa: si cerchi energia alternativaVisco: calo tasse sì - rispettare vincoliMorto Santercole.Firmò successi AdrianoBoccia: pronti a confronto con GovernoTennis:addio a Maria Bueno - una leggendaRitardi P.A. - Cgia:imprese perdono 30mldG7 - Conte invitato a Washington da TrumpAfghanistan - Ramadan: tregua talebaniSingapore - isola assediata dai mediaRosaria Lobascio si opera per perdere peso e muore durante la ...Foggia : Cadavere scoperto nelle campagneG7 : Il premier Giuseppe Conte preso per un braccio e trascinato viaL'Austria chiude sette moschee ed espelle alcuni imamFlavio Briatore : Il Sud e reddito di cittadinanza? Una follia, li ...Pippa Middleton è incintaGiorgia Meloni minacciata di morte su FacebookTreviso : allarme in 5 Comuni sulla Jaguar che rapisce i bambiniRoma, 3 esplosioni alla metro B Policlinico : Passeggeri evacuati nel ...Falso Allarme esplosioni in metro Roma : panico tra i passeggeri

Isernia trionfa al Wingolf Club Challenge di Sutri

Isernia trionfa al Wingolf Club Challenge di Sutri Sta qui il successo dello Zio Carlo Golf Club di Isernia: aver reso il golf uno sport accessibile a tutti ed ...

zazoom
Commenta
Isernia trionfa al Wingolf Club Challenge di Sutri (Di sabato 9 giugno 2018) Sta qui il successo dello Zio Carlo Golf Club di Isernia: aver reso il golf uno sport accessibile a tutti ed essere riuscito a creare una vera scuola che consente ai soci di competere alla pari con ...
futuromolise
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'couldn't connect to host' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Isernia trionfa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Isernia trionfa Isernia trionfa Wingolf Club Challenge
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!