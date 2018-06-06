Conte:ognuno ha suo conflitto.E'bagarreUsa: sanzioni finché Russia non cambiaConte:reddito cittadinanza aiuta lavoroConte alla Camera:uniti contro la mafiaConte:G7?Ci faremo conoscere - rispettareSalvini:no migranti fuori - centri chiusiFI:contratto generico. FdI:no a fiduciaTria: investimenti pubblici in deficitParte un colpo di pistola : Paziente muore in uno studio medico a RomaMinistro Matteo Salvini : L'Iva non aumenteràEsplosione in una miniera di ferro in Cina : 11 morti e 2 dispersiFederico De Vincenzo bacchetta Barbara D'Urso per lo scandalo a luci ...iOS 12 : Face ID multi-utente, chiusura App e aggiornamento ...Pensioni quota 41 e 100/ La rabbia della Fornero : Salvini ha fatto ...Grande Fratello 15 : Alberto Mezzetti è il vincitore, seconda AlessiaSpinea, paura al Villaggio dei Fiori : Bimbo si punge con una siringa ...Brescia, tragedia a Ome : Uccide la moglie 50enne a coltellate, poi ...Premier Giuseppe Conte oggi al Senato per la fiducia al governo M5S ...

' Ndrangheta | presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra nel Cosentino

' Ndrangheta | presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra nel Cosentino 'Ndrangheta, presunto boss ucciso ...

zazoom
Commenta
'Ndrangheta, presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra nel Cosentino (Di mercoledì 6 giugno 2018) 'Ndrangheta, presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra nel Cosentino Leonardo Portoraro, ritenuto un esponente mafioso della Sibaritide, è rimasto vittima di un agguato davanti a un ristorante a Villapiana, nel centro della frazione Lido. Secondo una prima ricostruzione, i colpi sarebbero partiti da un’auto. Indaga la Dia di Catanzaro Parole chiave: Ndrangheta leonardo_portoraro omicidi
tg24.sky
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Altre notizie : ' Ndrangheta ...

  • 'Ndrangheta - presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra nel Cosentino - : Leonardo Portoraro, ritenuto un esponente mafioso della Sibaritide, è rimasto vittima di un agguato davanti a un ristorante a Villapiana, nel centro della frazione Lido. Secondo una prima ...

  • TF : presunto boss

    TF : presunto boss 'Ndrangheta potrà essere estradato : Indirizzo e-mail La Svizzera in un click Democrazia diretta Politica Economia Cultura Società Scienza e tecnologia Multimedia SDA-ATS Tutte le notizie in breve

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ndrangheta presunto
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ndrangheta presunto Ndrangheta presunto boss ucciso colpi
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!