Le vacanze si pagano a rate. Prestiti per 100 milioni di euro per pagarsi le vacanze nel 2017 (Di mercoledì 6 giugno 2018) Il caratteristico caldo estivo ha iniziato a raggiungere quasi tutto il territorio italiano e come avviene ogni anno in questo periodo si avvicina il momento delle ferie per milioni di italiani che scelgono di trascorrere il proprio tempo libero in vacanza per godersi il meritato riposo, organizzando partenze che permettono di raggiungere mete turistiche sul territorio nazionale ma anche al di fuori dei confini italiani. A prescindere dalla meta scelta per trascorrere le vacanze, sembra essere cresciuta un’abitudine che coinvolge un numero sempre maggiore di connazionali. Parliamo della scelta di chiedere un finanziamento per pagarsi le meritate vacanze estive. E’ un fenomeno che i portali di comparazione dei prezzi Facile.it e Prestiti.it hanno fotografato offrendo una visione dettagliata di questo nuovo trend che sembra coinvolgere sempre più i giovani under 30. In tempi ...
