Lenovo Z5 è stato annunciato: nessuna rivoluzione, anche lui ha il notch (Di martedì 5 giugno 2018) Lenovo Z5 è stato appena annunciato in Cina con tanto di notch. Il device era stato al centro di numerosi rumor nel corso delle ultime settimane e lo stesso produttore non ha fatto altro che accrescere l'hype per la sua ultima creazione attraverso la pubblicazione di disegni e render che facevano pensare ad uno smartphone davvero all-screen, la realtà si è dimostrata diversa. L'articolo Lenovo Z5 è stato annunciato: nessuna rivoluzione, anche lui ha il notch proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
