Half the Picture (Di lunedì 4 giugno 2018) Half the Picture - Un film di Amy Adrion. La disparità dei sessi nel mondo del cinema. Con Ava DuVernay, Jill Soloway, Lena Dunham, Miranda July, Catherine Hardwicke. Documentario, USA, 2018.
mymovies
MarkPerticarini : Secondo il quiz 'How well do you know Severus Snape?' il mio profilo è 'Half-good prince'. E il tuo? - EraldoFR : Death Eater Attack -- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Half the