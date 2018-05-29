Il nuovo appartamento di Fedez e Chiara Ferragni è una reggia [FOTO e VIDEO] (Di martedì 29 maggio 2018) 1/5 LaPresse/Photo4 LaPresse/Photo4 LaPresse/Photo4 ...
Dalla gigantesca zona giorno al terrazzo con idromassaggio : il nuovo appartamento di Fedez e Chiara Ferragni è una reggia [VIDEO] : Fedez, Chiara Ferragni e Leone presto si trasferiranno nel loro nuovo appartamento: nel quartiere Citylife li aspetta una casa da sogno Come annunciato da Chiara Ferragni, la prossima settimana lei, Fedez e Leone si trasferiranno nella loro casa nuova. Dopo aver abbandonato l’attico ‘da single’ del rapper, ed averlo messo in affitto a 10 mila euro al mese, i tre hanno acquistato casa non lontano Dalla loro prima dimora. Fedez e ...
