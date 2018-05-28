L’euro secondo Carlo Cottarelli

Golf - cresce l’attesa per il 75° Open d’Italia : tutto pronto per il secondo evento stagionale delle Rolex Series delL’european Tour : Dal 31 maggio al 3 giugno sul percorso del GardaGolf Country Club di Soiano del Lago (BS), andrà in scena il secondo torneo stagionale delle Rolex Series dell’European Tour Lo spettacolo del grande Golf fa tappa in Italia. Dopo la presentazione ufficiale del 75° Open d’Italia, ospitata nella sala conferenze al 39° piano di Palazzo Lombardia, cresce sempre di più l’attesa per il secondo evento stagionale delle Rolex Series dell’European Tour che ...