iOS 12 | apriremo la porta di casa con l’iPhone? Dopo essersi trasformato nel tuo portafoglio digitale con l’arrivo di Apple Pay, il tuo iPhone sta per ...

iOS 12, apriremo la porta di casa con l’iPhone? (Di lunedì 28 maggio 2018) Dopo essersi trasformato nel tuo portafoglio digitale con l’arrivo di Apple Pay, il tuo iPhone sta per diventare anche la tua prossima chiave di casa. Stando ad un’indiscrezione riportata dal sito specializzato The Information, Apple starebbe pensato di “aggiornare” il chip NFC sui propri smartphone consentendo l’accesso agli sviluppatori esterni. Proprio come ha fatto due anni fa con Siri, mettendo l’intelligenza artificiale a disposizione di tutte le app – anche quelle non realizzate nel quartier generale di Cupertino – allo stesso modo l’azienda guidata da Tim Cook vorrebbe sfruttare il chip introdotto con iPhone 6 per nuovi utilizzi, come aprire la porta del tuo appartamento e la portiera dell’auto oppure pagare il biglietto sui mezzi pubblici. Se finora l’NFC è stato utilizzato soltanto per pagare nei negozi attraverso Apple Pay, ...
