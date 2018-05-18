Streghe il trailer del reboot | addio alle Halliwell | arrivano le sorelle Pruitt

Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Streghe - ecco il primo trailer della serie reboot : Fin da quando era iniziata a circolare la notizia di un reboot della serie culto Streghe, i fan sono stati presi da un misto di curiosità e timore. Il ricordo delle tre sorelle Halliwell, che a un certo punto scoprono di essere discendenti da una famiglia matrilineare di Streghe, è ancora fresco e molti temevano che il concetto della serie stessa fosse travolto. E in effetti a guardare le immagini del primo trailer diffuso in queste ore molte ...
Upfront 2018-19 The CW i trailer di Streghe e All American : The CW è il network generalista in chiaro Americano più piccolo, destinato ad un pubblico più giovane, per questo più attento all'impatto social delle sue serie tv che agli ascolti live, grazie anche al remunerativo accordo con Netflix che porta sulla sua piattaforma le stagioni delle sue serie tv non appena concluse (negli Stati Uniti). Per questo può permettersi di aggiungere altre due ore di programmazione, arrivando a 12 settimanali, ...