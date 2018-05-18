Pedofilia - vescovi cileni si dimettonoDiffamarono Pm - condanna Sgarbi-SallustiBenzina - gestori: arrivano forti aumentiPil procapite - si allarga divario con UeContratto governo - 30 punti in 57 pagineDi Maio:voto su contratto - via nuova eraUsa - spari a campo golf Trump:no vittimeFrancesca Fioretti dopo la morte di Davide Astori sorride grazie alla ...Venezia : Il Poliziotto 24enne Francesco Brescia si spara con la ...Terrorismo Francia, sventato altro attentato : Arrestati due fratelli ...Non è nostra figlia! Genitori tornano a casa col bimbo sbagliato : ...Strage in Texas : Amanda Simpson non torna con l'ex e lui uccide i ...Temptation Island/ Georgette Polizzi : Dovrò vivere sulla sedia a ...Omicidio Elena Ceste : Confermata la condanna a 30 anni per il marito ...Grande Fratello : Danilo Aquino fa piangere Lucia BramieriIncidente a Napoli : Grave bimba di 2 anni ferita da airbagVirus Ebola: Altri 11 casi e 2 morti in Congo

Streghe il trailer del reboot | addio alle Halliwell | arrivano le sorelle Pruitt

Streghe il trailer del reboot | addio alle Halliwell | arrivano le sorelle Pruitt E alla fine è arrivato, il reboot di Streghe o come si intitola nell’originale americano: Charmed. Il ...

zazoom
Commenta
Streghe il trailer del reboot: addio alle Halliwell, arrivano le sorelle Pruitt (Di venerdì 18 maggio 2018) E alla fine è arrivato, il reboot di Streghe o come si intitola nell’originale americano: Charmed. Il reboot è una nuova partenza, un nuovo inizio. La storia più o meno è la stessa ma cambiano le protagoniste. Rimangono le tre sorelle ma i loro nomi non iniziano più con la ‘P’ ma con la lettera ‘M’, il potere del trio, il Libro delle ombre, i demoni e gli angeli bianchi.  Non ci sono Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs e Alyssa Milano (e neppure Rose McGowan che nella serie originale sopraggiunse più tardi). Streghe reboot, il trailer Streghe reboot, la trama Ambientato nella città universitaria fittizia di Hilltowne (e non più a San Francisco come la serie originaria), Charmed segue le vite di tre sorelle – Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) e Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) – che, dopo la tragica morte dei loro madre, scoprono di avere dei ...
tvzap.kataweb
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Connection time-out' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Altre notizie : Streghe il trailer ...
  • Streghe - ecco il primo trailer della serie reboot

    Streghe - ecco il primo trailer della serie reboot : Fin da quando era iniziata a circolare la notizia di un reboot della serie culto Streghe, i fan sono stati presi da un misto di curiosità e timore. Il ricordo delle tre sorelle Halliwell, che a un certo punto scoprono di essere discendenti da una famiglia matrilineare di Streghe, è ancora fresco e molti temevano che il concetto della serie stessa fosse travolto. E in effetti a guardare le immagini del primo trailer diffuso in queste ore molte ...

  • Upfront 2018-19 The CW i trailer di Streghe e All American

    Upfront 2018-19 The CW i trailer di Streghe e All American : The CW è il network generalista in chiaro Americano più piccolo, destinato ad un pubblico più giovane, per questo più attento all'impatto social delle sue serie tv che agli ascolti live, grazie anche al remunerativo accordo con Netflix che porta sulla sua piattaforma le stagioni delle sue serie tv non appena concluse (negli Stati Uniti). Per questo può permettersi di aggiungere altre due ore di programmazione, arrivando a 12 settimanali, ...

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Streghe trailer
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Streghe trailer Streghe trailer reboot addio alle
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!