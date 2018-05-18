Being twenty at Gaza and taking Tramandol, a painkiller for dogs (Di venerdì 18 maggio 2018) Italian version Gaza has been under siege for more than ten years, now. There isn’t even water anymore. There is only salt water. Only sea water. You feel sticky all the day, in Gaza. All the days, for years. And every now and again, an F-16 comes and bombs. Every now and again, suddenly, you die. We’ve got familiar with the brutal figures of Gaza. Nearly two million Palestinians live here, and 80 percent live on humanitarian aid: 50 percent, are “food insecure“, in Un jargon. 50 percent are hungry. And 45 percent are under 15. In Gaza you have electricity only for four hours per day. Which means that for 20 hours per day, hospitals have no ventilators, no incubators. They have no light on operating tables. And yet, in Gaza there is a word that tells more than all these figures: Tramadol. Which is a painkiller. A painkiller for dogs. And it is the most popular ...
ilfattoquotidiano
