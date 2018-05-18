Texas - 8 morti in sparatoria a scuolaGiro - terzo sprint vincente di VivianiLasciata in auto - muore bimba di un annoConsiglio Lega - via libera a "contratto"Sanzioni a Iran - Ue protegge sue impreseSparatoria in una scuola in TexasMeghan all'altare con il principe CarloTennis: Fognini cede a Nadal in tre setRapita in Pakistan - è stata liberataCostruzioni - la produzione torna in caloVogliamo cercare di sopravvivere all’infarto acuto?Francesca Fioretti dopo la morte di Davide Astori sorride grazie alla ...Venezia : Il Poliziotto 24enne Francesco Brescia si spara con la ...Terrorismo Francia, sventato altro attentato : Arrestati due fratelli ...Non è nostra figlia! Genitori tornano a casa col bimbo sbagliato : ...Strage in Texas : Amanda Simpson non torna con l'ex e lui uccide i ...Temptation Island/ Georgette Polizzi : Dovrò vivere sulla sedia a ...Omicidio Elena Ceste : Confermata la condanna a 30 anni per il marito ...Grande Fratello : Danilo Aquino fa piangere Lucia BramieriIncidente a Napoli : Grave bimba di 2 anni ferita da airbag

Being twenty at Gaza and taking Tramandol, a painkiller for dogs (Di venerdì 18 maggio 2018) Italian version Gaza has been under siege for more than ten years, now. There isn’t even water anymore. There is only salt water. Only sea water. You feel sticky all the day, in Gaza. All the days, for years. And every now and again, an F-16 comes and bombs. Every now and again, suddenly, you die. We’ve got familiar with the brutal figures of Gaza. Nearly two million Palestinians live here, and 80 percent live on humanitarian aid: 50 percent, are “food insecure“, in Un jargon. 50 percent are hungry. And 45 percent are under 15. In Gaza you have electricity only for four hours per day. Which means that for 20 hours per day, hospitals have no ventilators, no incubators. They have no light on operating tables. And yet, in Gaza there is a word that tells more than all these figures: Tramadol. Which is a painkiller. A painkiller for dogs. And it is the most popular ...
