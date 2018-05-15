Amazon delusa da tassa Seattle, "approccio ostile" (Di martedì 15 maggio 2018) Indirizzo e-mail La Svizzera in un click Democrazia diretta Politica Economia Cultura Società Scienza e tecnologia Multimedia SDA-ATS Tutte le notizie in breve
swissinfo.ch
Amazon si dice "delusa" dal via libera del consiglio comunale di Seattle alla Tassa sulle grandi aziende per aiutare i senza tetto. Il colosso di Bezos si dice "preoccupato dal futuro creato dall'approccio ostile e dalla retorica del consiglio comunale". Andrew Herdener, vice presidente di Amazon osserva che la crescita delle entrate della città ha superato quella della popolazione: "la città non ha un problema di entrate, il problema è ...
