Scuola, denunciate in TV le questioni precariato docenti e diplomati magistrali (Di lunedì 14 maggio 2018) Il presidente dell’Anief, Marcello Pacifico, è intervenuto in diretta su Raitre nel corso della trasmissione ‘Fuori TG’, a proposito dei problemi che riguardano il precariato scolastico, oltre alla protesta dei diplomati magistrali. Scuola, Marcello Pacifico al TG3: ‘Un docente abilitato che insegna per almeno 3 anni deve essere stabilizzato’ “Un docente abilitato che insegna per almeno tre anni, come supplente, … L'articolo Scuola, denunciate in TV le questioni precariato docenti e diplomati magistrali proviene da Scuolainforma.
