Chiusura in rosso per Piazza Affari, appesantita anche dallo stallo nella formazione del governo e dall'ipotesi del ritorno al voto in tempi brevi. L' indice Ftse Mib perde l'1,64% a 24.142 punti.Sotto pressione i titoli bancari. Poco sotto la parità le altre Borse europee, dopo l'avvio debole di Wall Street. I listini guardano all'Iran e alle mosse di Trump sull'accordo del nucleare.Londra chiude piatta a -0,02%, Parigi -0,17% mentre Francoforte segna -0,28%. tensioni sullo spread Btp-Bund, schizzato a 131punti base.(Di martedì 8 maggio 2018)
