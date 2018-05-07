Petrolio:Wti a 70 - 14$ - top da fine 2014Migranti - fermato veliero in SalentoRussia - Putin giura 4 mandato a CremlinoNissan verso stop produzione diesel UeIran - Johnson:errore abbandonare accordoBorsa - Tokyo apre poco variata a +0 - 17%Elezioni Tunisia - islamici:abbiamo vintoNigeria - 45 morti in attacco a villaggioSalvini:voto sì.No a governo presidenteTerminato vertice leader centrodestraFRANCESCA CIPRIANI & ELENA MORALI (ISOLA DEI FAMOSI) OSPITI A RADIO ...Doktor LokO - Non me la volevi dare ft. Milo & Gordon Ranzy : ...Aldo Revello e Antonio Voinea dispersi nell'Atlantico : ritrovati ...Idea folle! India, vuole farsi un selfie con un orso ma viene sbranatoElezioni comunali 2018: Toritto Protagonista presenta la candidata ...iOS 11.3 porta alcuni problemi del micorofono su iPhone 7 e 7 PlusNiente più matrimonio! Charlotte Casiraghi incinta e Dimitri Rassam ...Nadia Toffa salta il serale di Amici : Quante sfighe...Aldo Revello e Antonio Voinea : Due italiani dispersi nell'Oceano ...Mercato Juventus : ipotesi Mandzukic al Milan?

Eurotour | nel Golfsixes l' Irlanda batte in finale la Francia

Eurotour | nel Golfsixes l' Irlanda batte in finale la Francia Roma, 7 mag. , askanews, L'Irlanda , Paul Dunne/Gavin Moynihan, ha battuto in finale per 2-0 la Francia , ...

zazoom
Commenta
Eurotour: nel Golfsixes l'Irlanda batte in finale la Francia (Di lunedì 7 maggio 2018) Roma, 7 mag. , askanews, L'Irlanda , Paul Dunne/Gavin Moynihan, ha battuto in finale per 2-0 la Francia , Mike Lorenzo Vera/Romain Wattel, e ha vinto la seconda edizione del Golfsixes, torneo ...
askanews
twitter
Fatal error: Uncaught exception 'Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuthException' with message 'Couldn't resolve host 'api.twitter.com'' in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php:427 Stack trace: #0 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(353): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->request('https://api.twi...', 'GET', 'Authorization: ...', Array) #1 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(324): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->oAuthRequest('https://api.twi...', 'GET', Array) #2 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php(179): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->http('GET', 'https://api.twi...', 'search/tweets', Array) #3 /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/search.php(22): Abraham\TwitterOAuth\TwitterOAuth->get('search/tweets', Array) #4 {main} thrown in /web/htdocs/www.zazoom.eu/home/twitteroauth/src/TwitterOAuth.php on line 427
Altre notizie : Eurotour nel ...
  • Eurotour : nel China open scatta Matt Wallace

    Eurotour : nel China open scatta Matt Wallace : Roma, 27 apr. , askanews, Nino Bertasio, nono con 138 , 65 73, -6, colpi, ha proseguito la sua corsa in alta classifica anche nel secondo giro del Volvo China open, torneo dell'European Tour ...

  • Eurotour : nell

    Eurotour : nell'open de España gran rimonta di Andrea Pavan : Roma, 13 apr. , askanews, Andrea Pavan è salito dal 63° al 23° posto con 138 , 71 67, -6, colpi nel secondo giro dell'Open de España , European Tour, in svolgimento sul percorso del Centro Nacional de ...

  • Eurotour : bella rimonta di Gagli nello Tshwane open

    Eurotour : bella rimonta di Gagli nello Tshwane open : Roma, 2 mar. , askanews, Lorenzo Gagli, 23° con 138 , 72 66, -4, colpi, ha guadagnato 74 posizioni nel secondo giro dello Tshwane open, torneo dell'European Tour allestito in collaborazione con il ...

  • Eurotour : nello Tshwane open in Sudafrica scatto di De Jager

    Eurotour : nello Tshwane open in Sudafrica scatto di De Jager : Roma, 1 mar. , askanews, Nino Bertasio ha concluso al 39° posto con 69 , -2, colpi il primo giro dello Tshwane open, terza delle quattro gare in Sudafrica nel calendario dell'European Tour, allestite ...

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Eurotour nel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Eurotour nel Eurotour Golfsixes Irlanda batte finale
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!