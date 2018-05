Ahed Tamimi | the video of her interrogation worths more than any opinion

ilfattoquotidiano

(Di domenica 6 maggio 2018) Italian version In the end, it is a scene that, like all of you I guess, I have seen countless times. In a movie or in a tv series. An. With the detainee, a policeman who is nice and a policeman who is rude, instead. Who is tough. The usual trick, isn’t it? Good cop, bad cop, in this office that looks like any other office, with a bulleting board on the wall and all the files and folders scattered across the desk. The coffee paper cup. And yet the one in the middle, now, is. And I have never seen something like that. She is 16 years old, 17 now, actually, and probably you don’t even remember her. Because that’s the way it goes, with this kind of stories, they are a lot, from all over the world and they are all the same and today there is a Palestinian activist jailed, tomorrow a Turkish reporter or an Egyptian lawyer and the news is quickly ...