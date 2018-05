Ahed Tamimi | il video di quell’interrogatorio vale più di qualsiasi opinione

Ahed Tamimi - the video of her interrogation worths more than any opinion : [Italian version] In the end, it is a scene that, like all of you I guess, I have seen countless times. In a movie or in a tv series. An interrogation. With the detainee, a policeman who is nice and a policeman who is rude, instead. Who is tough. The usual trick, isn’t it? Good cop, bad cop, in this office that looks like any other office, with a bulleting board on the wall and all the files and folders scattered across the desk. The ...