Brabham ritorna con la BT62 (Di sabato 5 maggio 2018) Building on a remarkable 70-year racing pedigree, David Brabham has announced Brabham’s return to manufacturing with the global launch of Brabham Automotive’s first product, the stunning BT62. The Brabham BT62 continues the legendary ‘BT’ naming convention established by founders Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac in the 1960s and honours the legacy of the marque’s greatest … L'articolo Brabham ritorna con la BT62 MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.
ASZMagazine : Riccardo Patrese ritorna sulla 'sua' Brabham BT49B al motorlegendfestival 2018… -
